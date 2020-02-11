FAIRHOPE, Ala. --The city of Fairhope is asking its citizens to give their input on improvements to be made on the local pier.
The City of Fairhope was awarded a $6.2 million RESTORE Act Grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury to make improvements to the Fairhope Municipal Pier and South Beach Park.
The purpose of the project is to create a safe and user friendly environment to encourage people to use the waterfront while ensuring the park's resiliency and sustainability.
They are asking for input so the city can understand how the waterfront is currently used and what improvements need to be made.
Visit www.fairhopewaterfrontplan.com to complete a short survey.
