FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Fairhope is asking residents to conserve water as the system deals with a shortage.
A representative with the water department said because of the current drought, a car accident breaking a water line, and a well not working, the city is not producing enough water.
During a meeting Wednesday evening, the Fairhope City Council worked out a plan to get the water system through the rough patch.
All residents are asked to stop watering lawns and to reduce water usage immediately.
FOX10 News asked Mayor Karin Wilson if the city would stop watering the flowers along city streets.
She said, “I did ask council to include an exemption that, you know, we do maintain those regardless because it would be, you know, a big investment it's an economic development measure needed more now than ever. And it's just something that, you know, Fairhope to known for its in our character and body life.”
The mayor said this is the first phase of a plan to limit water usage. The second phase could make it mandatory for residents to limit water usage and could lead to the city to issuing fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.