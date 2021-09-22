Fairhope asks for community input as they kick off Comprehensive Land Use Plan

The City of Fairhope wants to know how you want your city to look in the next 5-10 years.

They are kicking off their Comprehensive Land Use Plan with what they value the most—the folk’s who live here’s opinion.

The city applied for the RESTORE Act funds for the comp land use plan back in 2017.

After securing that money they are starting the first phase of planning by asking residents what they want their community to look like in the years to come.

“Its about green space, its about infrastructure, its about roads, its about developments, so that will tie it all together and again gives you a road map for your future growth,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Sullivan says the plan will help tie together their current infrastructure improvements while looking ahead to the city’s future needs.

This is the first comp plan for the city since 2004, and officials say they’ve seen almost 50 percent growth since then.

“Fairhope’s a very different community than it was ten years ago, even fifteen years ago, so for us to look at how things are going to look in the future is important, and this is not the elected official’s plan, this is not the city’s plan, this is the citizen’s plan, so that’s why this public input portion is so important to me that we get folks involved,” said Mayor Sullivan.

The city will be hosting multiple public input meetings from now to February of 2022.

That first public input meeting is tonight—starting at 6 at the James P. Nix Center.

Everyone is invited—but if you can’t make it, you can attend virtually or send your ideas through email.

More meetings will be added to the schedule throughout the next several months.