FAIRHOPE, Ala. --According to Marissa Thetford of Fairhope Brewing Company, the Fairhope Brewing Company is opening early all next week, starting at 9 a.m. to offer the taproom’s Wi-Fi.
This is for anybody who needs a place to work or needs some internet time in an air conditioned room.
The Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom is located at 914 Nichols Avenue in Fairhope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.