FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Utility crews wrapping up the job in Fairhope -- got a big southern thank you. An impromptu, pop-up parade down Section Street.
Residents were cheering as the trucks with linemen passed by -- grateful and excited doesn't even cover it after getting their power restored following the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
"If you've ever been without power for six days -- you'd learn to appreciate these people. I know that's the truth," said Mary Lucas.
More than a dozen states have sent utility workers to help turn the lights back on.
"We saw the truck that fixed our lines... Waved big time at that one," said Lucas. "They've worked so hard non-stop and we just love them."
"We got power back around Sunday night around 5 o'clock. That was a really good day! We were hoopin and hollerin," said Andrea Winter, Fairhope.
Nothing says "thank you" like a homemade sign!
"It was fun and I really like it. They really helped. You got to jump and make signs... I was on my dad's shoulders the whole time," several young girls told us.
After the parade through town -- the crews were treated to dinner at the Civic Center. Congressman Bradley Byrne also applauding their efforts.
"I know they are being paid... But they are away from their families -- it's hard to do this. So I think it's the right thing to do -- to thank them... And I think they appreciate being thanked," said Rep. Byrne.
Byrne says they're still working with Baldwin County EMC, which has made incredible progress, and Riveria Utilities, which still has work to do.
