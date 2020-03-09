FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- More than a dozen members of a Fairhope church quarantined in a Palestinian hotel near Bethlehem are presumably headed back to the U.S. after testing negative for the Coronavirus.
13 members of 3 Circle Church in Fairhope had been quarantined since Wednesday after a former guest and several staff members at the hotel they were staying atat tested positive for COVID 19 strain of the virus.
A Palestinian radio station caught their release on camera and posted it to social media. Despite being escorted by armed guards with masks -- the church members appeared relieved in the video as they were leaving the hotel -- even waving at the cameras. It's certainly answered prayers -- Lead Pastor Chris Bell telling FOX 10 News via Facetime last week the group was desperate to get home.
"Of course we all want to be home. We want them to fly us to the United States as quickly as possible," said Bell.
The mayor of the town telling Reuters news agency the church members were on their way back to the U.S. after they all tested negative for the Coronavirus on Sunday.
It's a virus that has the entire world on watch -- impacting everything from the stock markets to travel.
"Planes were packed. I was a little surprised at that, but planes were packed. I have friends who have been discouraged from going on a cruises. I think people are trying to take precautions. That's all we can do," said one woman, who recently traveled to Fairhope.
While locals are relieved to hear the group is headed home -- they certainly understand the extreme precautions that are being taken abroad.
"I would say if someone is in an area where that virus is prevalent and they need to get back more power to them. But lets quarantine them for a couple of weeks -- make sure they don't come down with it. But keep them somewhere comfortable. Let's be prepared for the worst, so let's stop it before we let people just come in and start roaming around without any type of quarantine because they know how this is spread," said one woman.
We have reached out to Pastor Bell but have not heard back. Meanwhile, local church officials tell FOX 10 News they are not ready to make a statement just yet.
