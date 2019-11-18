Fairhope decks halls for holiday season

Crews have been out all morning since sunrise digging holes and planting new flowers across the City of Fairhope.
The city says Public Works had to change out their seasonal flowers early after the surprise freeze last week killed them.
They’ve been pulling up those dead flowers since last week and planting brand new ones.
As of 7 am Monday morning one Public Works employee said he had already dug 150 holes this morning, and will probably dig and fill another 3,000 by the end of day.
City officials say they really appreciate all the hard work on part of the Public Works department and their dedication to making Fairhope beautiful.
“The beauty and flowers is what Fairhope is known for. As we stand by the rose garden, down by the pier. Its synonymous with Fairhope so its of paramount importance to maintain the beauty, and we want to thank again the employees that are helping us to do that," said Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Council President.
Public Works is also working this week around the clock to get the streets of Fairhope ready for the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
The lights will go on Thursday night.
