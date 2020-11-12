Fairhope Film Festival returns for eighth year, sells out 'drive-in' movie nights

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Film Festival returned for its eighth straight year Thursday night, trading in the theater for a drive-in movie event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Festival organizers believe it's the first drive-in movie ever to happen in Fairhope.
“A lot of festivals went virtual and then someone came up with the idea of a drive in and [the festival committee] just loved it," festival volunteer David Washington said.
In a year so difficult to connect because of COVID-19 concerns, the festival was hoping this year people could come together, safely, to connect around movies.
“We just want people to have fun and we sat down as a committee and thought how could we do this, we really didn’t want to take the year off, and we just thought a drive in would be fabulous, because who remembers a great drive in," Pandora Heathcoe, the festival's short films programmer said.
The two-night event takes place at Oak Hollow Farms in Fairhope. Both nights, which feature notable films and features from around the world, sold out.
For more information, visit the festival's website by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.