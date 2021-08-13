Fairhope Freshman Academy open for first school year

Just weeks after its ribbon cutting, students are filling the Freshman Academy at Fairhope High School.

The new facility sits in between Fairhope High and Middle School, allowing incoming freshmen a smoother transition into high school, while also making room for growth as enrollment and population skyrocket in Baldwin County and the Eastern Shore.

More than 400 ninth graders filling its halls right now, and FHS Principal Jon Cardwell says both they and his staff are adjusting well to the new building.

“9th grade is always weird, now that they’re here and its kind of not as large, and they’re getting into classes, the teachers love it, because its structured. They’re coming in, they don’t waste time instruction wise, but they’re still going over and having classes in the main building,” said Cardwell.

Cardwell says the Academy has also given the school more room to spread out and social distance, especially during times like class change and lunch.