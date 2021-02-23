MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Tiger Woods is in the hospital after a serious rollover crash. The LA times reported Tiger has a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound.

The crash happened Tuesday morning outside of Los Angeles. Investigators said Tiger was speeding, going downhill on a curvy stretch of road, when he lost control of the SUV he was driving, narrowly missing a utility pole. The vehicle rolled several times.

Tiger was wearing his seatbelt, which may have saved his life. Investigators said he showed no signs of impairment.

Tiger will most definitely have a long road to recovery, but this won't be the first time many have rooted for him to make a comeback.

The Director of Golf at Quail Creek Golf Course in Fairhope, Bobby Hall, was upset when he heard the news.

"He's just the person to watch on the PGA tour. The examples that he sets with charities and things that he does across the country is outstanding. We don't hear enough about all the contributions," said Hall.

One of the most well known athletes in the world, Tiger's triumphs on the golf course, nearly put him in a league of his own. His 82 wins on the PGA tour has him tied for the most ever. He won his 15th major championship two years ago leaving him just three behind the great Jack Nicklaus.

Hall hopes Tiger has another one in him.

Hall said, "We've seen Tiger come back and win the Masters a few years ago when everyone thought he was washed up. I think he'll be back on the golf course and it will be one of the greatest comebacks in sports history."

Reports said Tiger was in LA filming golf lessons with celebrities. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was supposed to be part of Tuesday's shoot.