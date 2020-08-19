Fairhope halts downtown tree replacement after new trees too small

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Caught off guard by the small size of new trees being planted in downtown Fairhope, city leaders are halting their tree replacement project.
The city is now working quickly to find a different, bigger type of tree, which they're planning to discuss Monday.
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday: "I have asked for a special Council meeting and will let you know when this is scheduled regarding the downtown tree replacement. What I can say is both Council and I woke up in shock like many of you to see the small stature of the replacement trees."
The old trees downtown needed to be replaced because some of their roots were damaging the sidewalks. The city took down about two dozen of them. Many residents FOX10 spoke to were disappointed with the look of the new trees, which are Chinese pistache trees.
"It's a drastic change for all of us, it changes the entire aura of our city," resident Beth Fugard said. "We don't look like Fairhope anymore."
The Fairhope Tree Commission settled on the Chinese pistache trees after two years of research, the mayor's post said. The Mayor and City Council intend to discuss the future of the tree replacement project at Monday's council meeting.
