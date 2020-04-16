Fairhope High School puts food on table for community members in need

Fairhope High School is making sure everyone in the community is taken care of, and no one goes hungry during this difficult time.
Doors may be locked and the parking lot empty, but the school has gotten creative in what they can do to help out.
They’ve started their very own food pantry, in the perfect spot, their outdoor cafeteria.
There are plenty of canned goods here for anyone who needs them. You can take what you need, or even stop by to leave what you don’t need. They are accepting non perishable goods and even personal hygiene products.
All of this here is available to whoever is in need, no questions asked. It is first come first serve.
Of course you’re asked to practice social distancing if you do stop by.
The outdoor cafeteria is located on the left side of the school if you are traveling on Highway 98.
(0) comments
