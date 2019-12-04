Fairhope High School students play 'Secret Santa' to classmates in need

One Baldwin County high school is playing secret Santa for students in need.
Fairhope High School Future Business Leaders of America teamed up with school counselors and social workers last year to create their very own “care closet.”
The “care closet” is made of donations from students as well as the community, and is stocked full of coats, school supplies, shoes, food, and toiletries.
Students say the idea took off when they realized how many people right in their own community were in need.
“We realized quickly that we needed more than just school supplies, so we added hygiene products and food, and students can come and we get our counselors to help us and we can help students anonymously and get clothing and food for them to take home on the weekends, and at school,” said Molly Spalding, FHS FBLA Secretary.
Students who need something from the closet may request items anonymously, and for this very reason donations are kept in an inconspicuous place in the school, so no one has to be embarrassed for being in need.
Students say they’ve already given out 35 coats off their coat rack just this semester and hope to continue to help their classmates in secret through every season of the year, even with Christmas presents or prom dresses.
