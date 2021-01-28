BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff's office confirmed the arrest of Anthony Wayne Fillingim for four counts of possession of obscene matter.
The 43-year-old is employed by the Baldwin County Public School System as the band director at Fairhope High School. His bond has been set at $15,000.
BCPSS released the following statement:
"We have been made aware of the arrest. Mr. Fillingim has been place on administrative leave. We are in contact with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time."
Fillingim was arrested on Wednesday, January 27.
Officials say the arrest occurred when deputies executed a search warrant at Fillingim’s residence in Daphne. The warrant was issued after deputies developed information that Fillingim had downloaded sexually explicit images of someone under the age of 17.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office a search of the residence resulted in the discovery of at least one electronic device that was directly related to the transfer of the unlawful images. BCSO also seized other electronic devices and they are currently being analyzed.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.
