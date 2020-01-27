FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Intermediate School was placed on lockdown Monday morning.
The Fairhope Police Department tells FOX10 News the move was purely a precautionary measure taken while officers attempted to serve eviction papers at a house near the school.
