FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The city of Fairhope kicked off the holiday season Thursday night, with a special tradition that has lasted for more than three decades.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Fairhope to continue the decades long tradition of lighting the Christmas tree.

Event goers counted down the final seconds until downtown was lined with Christmas lights and cheers of applause as it started to look a lot like Christmas.

Fairhope resident Natalie Kronz came out with her family to enjoy the festivities.

"It was so fun and honestly great coming with the kids, and its a great event," Kronz said. "And there is nothing better than being in your hometown with all the people that you grew up with and celebrating the holiday season."

What better way to kick off the holiday season than with live music, some snow flakes, and pictures with Santa.

People that came out say it didn't exactly look like this last year.

Fairhope couple John and Nina Hibbard attended the tradition for the second year in a row.

For them tonight was a return to normalcy.

"It's just amazing the difference between this year and last year," Nina said. "It was new to us, we weren't really sure what to expect but there's no comparison this year."

John says he thinks everyone felt much more comfortable being out in the public this time around.

"Everybody's out here, they're festive. Its fun, its engaging," John said. "I see a really nice atmosphere and I'm really excited to see the change."

The event wrapped up around 8:00 and people left ready for the holiday season.