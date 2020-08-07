FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Fairhope man was arrested Wednesday evening and accused of using a cell phone to photograph women in a public restroom.
Authorities in Fairhope say Patrick Scott Herron, 32, was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance and is being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center.
