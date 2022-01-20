FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Fairhope man was arrested early this morning following a shooting that occurred near Twin Beech Road Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The Fairhope Police Department said Alan Christopher Kegelman, 27, was found and arrested without incident early Thursday by Fairhope officers. Kegelman is charged with first-degree assault.
Police said the victim is expected to be released from the hospital later Thursday.
The incident took place in the 19000 block of Wilson Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.