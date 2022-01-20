FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Fairhope man was arrested early this morning following a shooting that occurred near Twin Beech Road Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Fairhope Police Department said Alan Christopher Kegelman, 27, was found and arrested without incident early Thursday by Fairhope officers. Kegelman is charged with first-degree assault.

Police said the victim is expected to be released from the hospital later Thursday.

The incident took place in the 19000 block of Wilson Lane.