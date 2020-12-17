FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s been a month since a motorist collided with Ronnie Ladd’s bicycle.
Fairhope police say they are at a loss to determine the driver’s identity.
“Almost about a month – and still no leads,” Ladd told FOX10 News.
Lt. Shane Nolte of the Fairhope Police Department confirmed that officers took Ladd’s report of the Nov. 13 incident near Thomas Hospital. But he said Ladd was not able to provide much of a description – just that the driver was a woman who was driving a gray sports car.
Ladd, 59, said he was riding his bicycle home between 7:30 and 8 in the evening. He said the car was traveling on Nichols Avenue south of Thomas Hospital when it struck him near the intersection with South Ingleside Street.
“She didn’t even slow down,” he said. “She hit me … She hit the back part of the bike, and the bike turned all the way around to the front of the road.”
Ladd said the woman initially got out to check on him but then climbed back into the vehicle and drove away. He said he went home but added that the pain was so bad, it forced him to go to the hospital between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
“I’m still messed up,” he said. “I can’t walk or anything.”
