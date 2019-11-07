FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Today, November 6, investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tadd Mitchell on five counts of Possession of Obscene Material.
This arrest occurred after deputies executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence in Fairhope, Alabama. The warrant was issued after deputies gathered information that Mitchell was downloading obscene images of someone under the age of seventeen.
A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of numerous electronic devices. On these devices, there were several images of children that were sexual in nature.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.
