FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Knights of Ecor Rouge canceled their annual parade and ball due to the pandemic.
The organization wrote, "The decision was made in the best interest of our organization as a whole and in the best interest of our citizens here in our community. The safety of our members and anyone who might attend our 2021 Parade & Ball is of the utmost importance.”
The group is the latest in the Mobile-area to call off Carnival festivities as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
