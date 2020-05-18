FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson on Monday addressed water problems that have plagued the Eastern Shore town in recent days.
The following is her update on the matter:
Update from our Water Dept:
"Last Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the demand for water consumption was far ahead of our pumping capacity due to a variety of conditions. This issue, left unattended, was presenting us with pressure issues and would have made fighting a fire in the outer reaches of our system difficult. By Wednesday morning we considered the situation to be almost dire.
After meeting with Mayor and City Council On Wednesday afternoon, the issue was shared through many avenues to our customers. Our customers’ efforts with water conservation started to show positive results almost immediately. By Thursday morning, we had only a few reports of low water pressure and by Friday afternoon we had recovered significantly.
On Sunday morning our storage capacity was back to approximately 95% which is above normal for this time of year. Barring any setbacks, well 8 should be turned over to us no later than May 20 and that will allow us to be back a 100% pumping capacity."
I thank you all for doing your part in helping reduce usage during this drought!
