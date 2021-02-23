FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Fairhope neighborhoods are on high alert after a number of recent coyote sightings, coupled with pets that have gone missing this year.

FOX10 News spoke to several residents living in neighborhoods near Booth Road and Twin Beech Road who've seen coyotes roaming their streets at all hours of the day.

"It's been really scary," Peggy Wiggins said. "You're scared to go out at night because you don't want [a coyote] after you or your pet or worst of all, small children."

Coyotes aren't out of the ordinary for Fairhope, experts say, and mainly eat rats. It's uncommon for them to eat small cats and dogs, but it does happen, JJ McCool with Wildlife Solutions says.

"Coyotes do really well in suburbs," McCool said. "They do better when people are around than when they're not. If you know there are coyotes in your area and you've seen them, be pretty leery because coyotes learn by association."

