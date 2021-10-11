Fairhope PD: 3 arrested after catalytic converter thefts
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department reports three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft operation.
The arrests happened Sunday evening.
Police said Jerry Wayne Swann, 48, of Magnolia Springs, was charged with breaking and entering of vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property.
They said Justin Clark Aaron, 30, of Robertsdale, was charged with complicity.
Steven Lyle Stewart, 39, of Sterrett, was charged with breaking and entering of vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief , third-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), police said.
The three were apprehended by officers after a business owner in the 8200 block of Twin Beech Road reported the suspects on his property.
The investigation into similar crimes in other locations is ongoing, according to police.
