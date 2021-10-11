FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department reports three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft operation.

The arrests happened Sunday evening.

Police said Jerry Wayne Swann, 48, of Magnolia Springs, was charged with breaking and entering of vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property.

Steven Lyle Stewart, 39, of Sterrett, was charged with breaking and entering of vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief , third-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), police said.

They said Justin Clark Aaron, 30, of Robertsdale, was charged with complicity.

The three were apprehended by officers after a business owner in the 8200 block of Twin Beech Road reported the suspects on his property.

The investigation into similar crimes in other locations is ongoing, according to police.