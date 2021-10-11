Fairhope catalytic converter thefts

The Fairhope Police Department reports three people were arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, 2021, for their alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft operation.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department reports three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft operation.
 
The arrests happened Sunday evening.
 
Police said Jerry Wayne Swann, 48, of Magnolia Springs, was charged with breaking and entering of vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property.
 
They said Justin Clark Aaron, 30, of Robertsdale, was charged with complicity.
 
Steven Lyle Stewart, 39, of Sterrett, was charged with breaking and entering of vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief , third-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), police said.
 
The three were apprehended by officers after a business owner in the 8200 block of Twin Beech Road reported the suspects on his property.
 
The investigation into similar crimes in other locations is ongoing, according to police.
 

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.