FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Fairhope Police Department received reports that five vehicles have been broken into since Friday night in the downtown area and Fruit & Nut neighborhood.
All vehicles were unlocked.
And one gun was stolen.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Fairhope Police Department received reports that five vehicles have been broken into since Friday night in the downtown area and Fruit & Nut neighborhood.
All vehicles were unlocked.
And one gun was stolen.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.