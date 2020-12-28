Fairhope Police arrested two people Sunday night, December 27, 2020 after they said the pair sprayed graffiti all over the public parking garage downtown. Neither is a resident of Fairhope and police said there’s been a rash of this kind of activity lately.
City crews had not yet covered the graffiti up Monday morning. The area targeted by the vandals was on the upper deck of Fairhope’s parking garage. Random words and symbols painted in black was the evidence left behind. Investigators said they arrested a 20-year-old Mobile man and a 16-year-old girl from Robertsdale but haven’t released the names of either.
“There was some folks that actually saw these two spray painting up on top of the parking garage and they called the police, and the officers arrived,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “They found some witnesses there that said, ‘Yeah. It’s those two people in that vehicle right there.’ The officers caught them coming back to the vehicle and confronted them.”
Police said the two had paint staining their hands. This incident is just the latest in what authorities described as a rash of destructive behavior by young people in the downtown area. The painting of the parking garage is the most destructive, but investigators said there’s been other, more dangerous activity. They’ve had several reports of young people skateboarding and running along the rooftops on Fairhope Avenue.
“To kind of counteract that, we have put some extra patrols down there…some extra officers on foot and it’s starting to pay off a little bit now. We’re starting to catch a few people,” Nolte explained.
Nolte said the Department is putting an emphasis on catching those responsible for this this behavior. The two arrested Sunday night each face a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and could have to pay restitution for the cleanup involved.
