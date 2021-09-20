FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Gulf Shores woman was arrested by the Fairhope Police Department on a drug trafficking charge and several possession charges.
Jail records shows Jessica Leigh Styron, 43, is behind held on those charges and was booked at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Bond has not yet been set.
Police say Styron was pulled over for a traffic violation near the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 181 around 2 p.m. Saturday. She was found to be in possession of pills, methamphetamine and marijuana in amounts to warrant the drug trafficking charge, according to investigators.
According to the jail log, she was booked into the Baldwin County Jail yesterday and given NO BOND on the trafficking charge pending a bond hearing in front of a judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.