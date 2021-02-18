FAIRHOPE , Ala. --According to Fairhope Police Department, they are currently working multiple criminal mischief cases involving the use of a pellet gun.

They state several homes and vehicles have been the target in the past few hours.

According to Fairhope PD, some on social media have incorrectly reported this as an “active shooter”, and this is not the case.

If you have any information, please contact their department at 928-2385.