FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Fairhope Police Department is hosting a Back to School Event at Fairhope United Methodist Church.
On July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m., Fairhope students with a guardian can come to the event to get free school supplies, enjoy a cook out, and even have fun on water slides.
The guardian must provide proof of Fairhope residency.
All Fairhope students are welcome to come.
