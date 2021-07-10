FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Fairhope Police Department is hosting a Back to School Event at Fairhope United Methodist Church.

On July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m., Fairhope students with a guardian can come to the event to get free school supplies, enjoy a cook out, and even have fun on water slides.

The guardian must provide proof of Fairhope residency.

All Fairhope students are welcome to come.