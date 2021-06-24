Fairhope PD looking for woman accused of using stolen credit card

FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Fairhope Police is asking the public to help them identify a woman accused of using a stolen credit card.
They state she used a stolen credit card to purchase almost $1500 worth of items locally.
This incident occurred on May 31, 2021 and the suspect was driving a blue BMW SUV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.