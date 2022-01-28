FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department is seeking the driver investigators say struck and injured a 7-year-old child.

Police say the vehicle that struck the child may be an early 2000s Ford Explorer.

They say that at about 6 p.m. Thursday the child was hit by a vehicle on Twin Beech Road near the Summer Lake subdivision. That is east of Boothe Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.

Police say the child was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.