FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department on Monday morning is warning motorists of water over roadways.

Fairhope PD tweets: "We have a few roads that are closed due to flooding: Boothe Rd - Twin Beech (CR 44) County Road 32, east of US Hwy 98 Old Battles Road-Section Street Many other areas have water on the roadway, so please reduce your speed and drive cautiously."