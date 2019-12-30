Fairhope, Ala. --Fairhope will host their annual New Year's Eve party on the streets of Downtown Fairhope. The event will start at 8:30 P.M. and end at 12:30 A.M.
The Fairhope Police announced on their Twitter the different roads that will be closed during the celebration.
At 12:30 P.M., Church Street from Fairhope to Saxe Lane will close.
At 1:30 P.M., Fairhope Avenue from Section Street to just west of Church Street closes.
And at 5:00 P.M., Delamare Avenue closes and Summit Street from St. James to Morphy closes.
