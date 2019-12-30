Fairhope anticipating big crowd for annual New Year's Eve ball drop

Fairhope, Ala. --Fairhope will host their annual New Year's Eve party on the streets of Downtown Fairhope. The event will start at 8:30 P.M. and end at 12:30 A.M. 

The Fairhope Police announced on their Twitter the different roads that will be closed during the celebration.

At 12:30 P.M., Church Street from Fairhope to Saxe Lane will close. 

At 1:30 P.M., Fairhope Avenue from Section Street to just west of Church Street closes. 

And at  5:00 P.M., Delamare Avenue closes and Summit Street from St. James to Morphy closes. 

