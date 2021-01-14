FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Fairhope Police Department wants to warn the public about potential scammers.
They state scammers text fake messages that say they have some information about your account or a transaction.
The scammers may say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity on your account, claim there’s a problem with your payment information, send you a fake invoice, tell you to contact them if you didn’t authorize the purchase, or send you a fake package delivery notification.
The messages might ask you to give some personal information — like how much money you make, how much you owe, or your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number — to claim your gift or pursue the offer.
Some links may take you to a spoofed website that looks real but isn’t. If you log in, the scammers can then steal your user name and password.
Other messages may install harmful malware on your phone that steals your personal information without you realizing it.
They advise to report scams here.
