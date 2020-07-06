FAIRHOPE, Ala. -- According to the Fairhope Police, there have been 5 reports over the holiday weekend for forcible burglaries of vehicles.
A gun, three purses, and a Yeti cooler are among all of the listed stolen items.
They state a good way to keep your car from getting broke into is to always lock the doors and to remove valuables from plain view.
