The City of Fairhope is remembering those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001—just ahead of a milestone anniversary of the terrorist attacks that rocked the world.

“Its hard to believe that its been 20 years,” said Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead.

Part of Section Street was closed Friday morning in front of the Justice Center, filled with people—including some local leaders—there to pay their respects.

“So many people gave the ultimate, and one of the things that comes to my mind is all the children that had to grow up without parents, and then so many parents that have lost their children,” said Former Police Chief Joseph H. Petties.

The city also honoring our healthcare workers, first responders, fire fighters, dispatchers, paramedics, and police officers here at home--- who have been on the front lines of the battle against covid-19.

The city and committee to “honor those and their families who serve to protect our safety, wellness, and freedoms” unveiling a statue to thank them for their sacrifices.

The special ceremony ending with the Justice Center being renamed and dedicated to Former Fairhope Police Chief Joseph H. Petties, who served the city for more than 30 years.