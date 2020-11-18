Fairhope reopens comments on $6 million pier/waterfront project; old proposal scrapped

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Fairhope is going back to the drawing board, asking for public comments for proposed improvements and restoration at the city's pier, surrounding waterfront and beach.
The $6.2 million Working Waterfront Project became a hot button issue over the mayoral campaign, which former mayor Karin Wilson lost to newly-elected Mayor Sherry Sullivan. Wilson's proposed plan, which included replacing the current parking lot with greenspace, moving parking to the area of the current sand beach, and adding another beach north of the pier has now been scrapped.
"When the proposal came out there were a lot of people who felt very strongly about the changes being proposed," Sullivan said. "So we want to revisit that, come up with a more simple solution, come up with some improvements at the pier and not change it drastically."
Mayor Sullivan says the city, instead of hosting public meetings (to save money) is asking for public comments about what residents would like to see improved, restored, added or done to the pier and surrounding area, including the bluff.
"It's their plan, this is something that's going to live generations past us so we want to make sure when we do this, we do it correctly," Sullivan said.
You can email a comment regarding the project to "workingwaterfront@fairhopeal.gov."
Social media comments will not be accepted.
