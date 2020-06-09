Some big changes coming to downtown Fairhope this fall. The City Council has approved the replacement of more than 50 oak trees along Section Street.
The city of Fairhope is known for its quaint downtown, with boutique shopping and beautifully landscaped sidewalks. There’s a dedicated horticulture staff who maintains and switches out plants seasonally. The tree swap will be a much bigger job than usual. Section Street between Morphy Avenue and Oak Street is lined with Willow Oaks, some more than twenty years old and they’re creating a problem.
“They’ve gotten overgrown. They’re doing foundation damage. They are getting almost impossible to light…to lighten the trees,” explained city horticulture department manager, Paul Merchant.
Buckling sidewalks and cracked curbs are signs of what lies ahead if they’re not removed. The willow oaks there now can exceed 80 feet in height and are hard to manage in an urban setting. They will be replaced at a cost of around $24,000. The oaks will be cut down and their stumps ground. Chinese pistache trees will be planted right on top of the old roots.
“There’s going to be a total of fifty-seven Chinese pistache and they grow to be about thirty to forty-five feet in this downtown setting,” Merchant said. Out of the urban setting, it would be about sixty…sixty feet height with a nice, round canopy. It’s going to be a long-lived tree for downtown Fairhope.”
It will be another 30 to 40 years before the trees will have to be replaced again. Susan Bernick was visiting from San Antonio, TX and said she understands it will take some time for the new trees to lay their claim to downtown.
“It won’t be the same but it’s a necessity,” Bernick said. “We have to do these things to preserve Fairhope.”
The work will begin in August and be done in the overnight hours to have as little impact as possible on visitors and downtown business. It should take crews less than two weeks to complete.
