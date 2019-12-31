FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) – The Fairhope New Year’s Eve celebration is billed as family fun and many people are looking forward to be here to start the new decade.
“I hear you know it’s one of those times you just got to come down and check it out and we’re here and the weather is just great,” said Kimberly Jay John.
“We haven’t been down here for the new year before so this is our first even though we’re local and we’re looking forward to it, lots of fun,” said Lynda McLaughlin.
The band Big Night Dynamite headlined the event, but the real star for the kid’s fireworks and a ball drop. Restaurant owners are especially happy.
“We’re busy all through the year really, but we enjoy these dates because lots of friends come down,” said Joe Rider. “You can see your friends and you can socialize with them.”
Fairhope police are expecting larger crowds this year because there is no rain.
“With this event, we do see our crowd get bigger the later it gets at night everybody shows up at 11 o’clock, 10:30,” said Lieutenant Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “Be careful coming. Leave the alcohol at home, don’t drink on your way over.”
