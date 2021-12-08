Fairhope Soap Company helps clean up Alabama waterways

Nothing goes good together like soap and water!

Fairhope Soap Company is teaming up with Clean Water Alabama this holiday season to help preserve our many water ways here in Baldwin County and across the state.

Deborah Bruijn is a member of Clean Water Alabama—and the owner at Fairhope Soap Company.

She is dropping a new line of soaps just in time for holiday shoppers with a portion of proceeds going to CWA.

You can pick from four different handmade bars—Clean Bay, Clean Ocean, Clean River, and Clean Lake.

They’re made with mostly all organic ingredients and shea butter.

Bruijn says it’s a cause that is near and dear to her heart as a longtime resident of the Eastern Shore.

“You hear all these reports about spilling in the bay, and water not being safe in the bay, and I don’t feel comfortable with my children swimming in the bay. I’m hoping that I can do some small steps to help perhaps my grandchildren will be able to swim in the bay without fear,” said Bruijn.

Clean Water Alabama President John Manelos is hoping those small steps toward progress begin to add up.

Especially with how much water is a part of life here on the coast.

“People assume that somebody else is going to fix it, well no one else is going to fix it, it takes the community to do something about it,” said Manelos.

Bruijn will donate 3 dollars from each bar of soap sold to CWA.

You can grab one for everyone on your Christmas list and some for yourself at Fairhope Soap Company’s downtown store in Fairhope, their shop at OWA in Foley, or online.

For more information on CWA click here.