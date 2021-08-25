FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Municipal Stadium is getting an upgrade just in time for the first home football games this week.

It’s something that’s been in the works for a while. The city of Fairhope is adding access ramps to the stands for those with limited mobility. It’s all a part of an ADA compliance upgrade that mayor Sherri Sullivan says the city has been looking into for quite some time. She says this will enhance the gameday experience for those coming to cheer on their team.

"It’s one of those things you want everybody to have a good experience when they go to your stadium, and this will allow people with limited mobilities whether they be in a wheelchair or need a walker or have a baby stroller it just makes the stadium much more accessible to them," Sullivan said.

The stadium is shared by St. Michael Catholic High School and Fairhope High School Pirates head coach Tim Carter says his team knows firsthand how important these upgrades are.

"I know the handicap accessibility was a big factor in that. I have a coach with spina bifida. We do a spina bifida game every year, so we’re very aware of making sure the stadium is very fan-friendly," Carter said.

The stadium is also getting a new scoreboard and will have a jumbotron for the first time this year. Work is expected to be finished by Thursday, just in time for the first two home games.

"We’re glad to be coming to Majors field," said Carter. "We love our venue with the pirate ship and the canon and the great turf we’re able to play on and now we’re showing some improved seating. We’re proud of where it’s headed."

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the finished product. St. Michael Catholic has its home opener Thursday night. Fairhope High will take the field Friday night.