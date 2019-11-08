Fairhope students roll out red carpet for Baldwin County Veterans

Several Baldwin County Schools are celebrating Veterans Day early.
J. Larry Newton Elementary School in Fairhope is one of them.
This morning the red carpet was rolled out for veterans across the county for the school’s Veteran’s Day program.
Students, teachers, and other across the community welcomed the hometown heroes with a standing ovation, music, homemade coffee mugs, thank you cards, and of course, red white and blue attire.
Several veterans were left teary eyed after being showered with well deserved appreciation and adoration.
“I want to cry. It just brings tears to my eyes because I really appreciate everything. I think its very sweet," said Sheila Edwards, a parent and army veteran.
Veterans were shown even more love with take home coffee mugs decorated with student’s artwork.
School officials say they hope veterans know they are appreciated today as well as every day.
