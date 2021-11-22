Fairhope, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency around 2:45 a.m. Sunday a single-vessel crash critically injured a 16-year-old juvenile from Fairhope.

The crash involved a 23-foot Sea Hunt pleasure craft which was occupied by a total of five juveniles at the time of the crash. The vessel struck a private dock at a residence on Scenic Highway 98 south of Point Clear.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.