Fairhope to replace new trees less than week after planting them

Downtown Fairhope is looking bare, after crews began replacing its iconic trees this week.
Its something they must do periodically when the trees reach the end of their life cycle.
The Chinese Pistache tree was chosen as the replacement, but we’re told some members of the Fairhope Tree Committee had expressed concerns that this species may be hard to find in the city’s desired size.
City officials say the committee also submitted other species of trees to use in case size was an issue.
We’re told the replacement trees have cost the city more than twenty thousand dollars, not counting cost of labor.
This cost will only go up as the city finds a replacement for the replacements, while also paying cost of labor to dig up the new trees and plant others again.
Mayor Karin Wilson posting on Facebook she is calling an emergency city council meeting to address the new trees.
City Council President Jack Burrell says she has yet to reach out directly to the City Council about a special meeting.
Fairhope City Council has a normal meeting already scheduled next Monday, August 24 at 6 pm.
