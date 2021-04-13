Fairhope unveils new, simplified plans for Working Waterfront Project

The City of Fairhope is unveiling new plans for their Working Waterfront Project.

They are asking for the public’s help in adding finishing touches before City Council votes to approve it at the end of the month.

The Working Waterfront Project is being funded fully through 6.2 million dollars of RESTORE Act funds.

This project has been in the works for years, with city officials going back to the drawing board multiple times to finalize plans with the community’s input.

Newly elected Mayor Sherry Sullivan reopened the plans last fall to help address community concerns.

Mayor Sullivan says the new simplified concept, focused on bulkhead, aesthetic, and pedestrian improvements bypasses one of the main sources of contention in plans of the past.

“We actually are not planning on touching the bluffs at all, I know that had been a point of controversy before. People really like the natural beauty of the bluffs, and they do serve a purpose, and we do not have any intent on doing anything to the bluffs,” said Mayor Sullivan.

The new plans include making the waterfront more handicapped accessible, making much needed bulkhead improvements along South Beach Park, pier upgrades, and revamping the iconic rose garden and fountain.

The new rendering and conceptual plan has been posted to the city’s website.

The plans will be open to public comment through April 26, when City Council is set to vote on the project.