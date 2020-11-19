FAIRHOPE, Ala. – Fairhope Public Utilities will begin a two-month-long infrastructure upgrade to gas lines in the Fruit and Nut District next week.
In order to provide a safe and reliable product with as few disruptions as possible, Equix Energy Services, LLC, a contractor selected by the City of Fairhope, will replace the service line running from the natural gas main in the right-of-way to the gas meter located next to homes in this neighborhood.
The work will be completed on a block-by-block basis. Beginning Thursday, November 19th, 2020, homeowners in the affected areas will begin receiving door tags from Fairhope Utilities to notify of impending construction in their area.
For more information, call Fairhope Public Utilities at 251-928-8003.
