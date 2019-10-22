Fairhope Walking School Bus celebrates 'Walk to School Day'

Its International Walk to School Day, and Baldwin County School officials, teachers, parents, and students made the best of a cooler morning, hitting the sidewalks in Fairhope.
Fairhope’s Walking School Bus began as a once a year event, but after students, parents, and faculty enjoyed the little over a half mile walk to Fairhope Elementary so much, it became a daily routine.
Tuesday, honor of the national holiday, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler, along with school board members and other community leaders tagged along with students on their daily trek to school.
Superintendent Tyler said the walk from near Fairhope Public Library to the elementary school gives students a chance to get some exercise, and realize school is about more than just the classroom.
“There is so much emphasis in school on assessments, learning, and performance. I just think this is a wonderful way for young students to be out, be together, parents walking with them, just enjoying the moment,” said Tyler.
Fairhope Walking School Bus, a branch of Baldwin County Trailblazers, hope to spread their program to more schools across the county.
Fairhope Intermediate School has recently begun adopting the program.
