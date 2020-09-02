Fairhope Walking School bus hits pavement again, adjusts to COVID concerns

Fairhope Walking School bus hit the pavement this week for the first time since last spring.
Dozens filled the sidewalks of downtown Fairhope again for the nearly one mile walk to Fairhope Elementary School this morning.
With COVID concerns, organizers delayed the start of the program until this week, so they could better adjust to health and safety guidelines as kids returned to brick and mortar schools.
This year’s Walking School Bus looked very different from last year, as parents and kids wore masks, and kept their distance, but it gave kids a chance to play and take in some fresh air.
Parents, kids, and organizers say its great to let kids be kids when they can be, while helping get back to some sort of routine.
“We definitely have had a little bit of a challenge with the guidelines, but anything we can do to get them back to that sense of normalcy is definitely a bonus," said Olivia Autrey, a parent and volunteer with the program.
Organizers tell us the kids have been great at social distancing and wearing masks after lots of practice in school, and parents are the ones mainly still adjusting.
Volunteers say instead of telling kids to close gaps in the line, now they are telling them to leave them open.
