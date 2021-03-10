Fairhope works to repair pier, bulkhead damage after Zeta

From washing away pier utilities, to sinking boats and eating away bulkheads, Zeta left its mark on Fairhope, and it comes with a price tag.

With few contractors to pick from and even fewer affordable bids, the city has put together a strike team from their own public works and utility departments to find a fix in the next six to eight weeks.

"Because it doesn't meet our insurance deductible and we weren't declared a disaster, that is coming from the city's budget, and its something that we did not plan for, so we're really trying to make sure that we're saving every dollar that we can but making the necessary repairs," said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

The pier is back open during the day only, as power and sewer still have yet to be restored.

That didn't keep people from taking in the view on a beautiful spring day, though.

"This is such a beautiful place. A lot of people come here and they walk and just relax, and when it was torn up, it tore my heart," said Terri Hendrickson, who comes to the pier everyday to walk before work.

We're told only few of the areas in need of repairs overlap with the grant funded working waterfront project, which is still in its early planning stages.

"There's a couple areas that we continue to have problems with, I mean the south end the erosion at that bulkhead has been a problem for a while, and we knew that, and we've kind of been holding out for that Working Waterfront Project, but with grant dollars you're kind of at their mercy, so we know that that needs to be repaired," said Mayor Sullivan.

The city is working with the corps of engineers to find a temporary fix for the failing bulkhead on South Beach.

They are hoping work can begin on these repairs as soon as late spring.

The abandoned and sinking boats are ultimately the responsibility of the marina.

The city is currently in contact with the marina and restaurant lease holder to make sure this gets taken care of soon.

We're told folks can expect an update on the Working Waterfront Project at one of the next City Council meetings.