BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff's office released the following information regarding the 1881 shooting death of deputy Abram S. "Abe" Johnson. Johnson's name will be read aloud this week during National Police Week. Deputy Johnson’s name was also added to the Law Enforcement memorial in Robertsdale.
"In October of last year, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received correspondence from a retired police officer in Wyoming. The retired officer conducts research about Wyoming Peace Officers that were killed in the line of duty but not listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC. While conducting his research, he located several articles about a Baldwin County Deputy that was killed, during a shootout, in late December 1881.
Sheriff Mack requested research be conducted to verify the facts of the story. Through our own research, it was determined that Abram S. “Abe” Johnson was a Baldwin County Deputy Sheriff and resident of the Sibleys Mill community of Baldwin County. Sibleys Mill is located north east of Spanish Fort, AL.
Articles of the incident indicate the brother of Deputy Abe Johnson was Joel Johnson. In December of 1881, Joel Johnson was in the area of Sibleys Mill riding his horse when he was ambushed and shot by an unknown assailant.
The assailant then dragged Johnson’s body to a pond and put him in the water. The assailant then stole Johnson’s horse and rode off. During the night, Joel Johnson woke up and was able to drag himself back to his house. He related what happened to his brother, Deputy Abe Johnson. Deputy Johnson went to locate and arrest the suspect. Deputy Johnson located the suspect at a residence a few miles from his home and attempted to arrest the suspect. While effecting the arrest, a struggle ensued and the suspect fired on Deputy Johnson striking him in the chest. Deputy Johnson returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect ran off and was later located, deceased, about a half mile away. Deputy Johnson succumbed to his injuries while at the scene.
The suspect in this case was never named in any of the articles but the articles did mention he was from Bay Minette, AL.
Deputy Johnson’s brother, Joel Johnson, survived being shot and died on March 6, 1924. He is buried in Whitehouse Forks. It is not known where Deputy Abe Johnson is buried.
Through the research it was determined Joel Johnson is the grandfather of James B. “Jimmy” Johnson who served as Baldwin County Sheriff from 1986 through 2007.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office petitioned the Memorial Fund to have the name of the fallen deputy added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC. The name of Deputy Abram S. “Abe” Johnson was added to the memorial and his name will be read aloud this week during National Police Week. Deputy Johnson’s name was also added to the Law Enforcement memorial in Robertsdale.
Deputy Abram S. “Abe” Johnson
EOW December 1881"
